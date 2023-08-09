Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 141,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $145.19. The stock had a trading volume of 886,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,170. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.