Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,485,000 after acquiring an additional 150,389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $221.58. The company had a trading volume of 219,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,277. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.