Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.25.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.95. 761,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,057. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,953 shares of company stock worth $3,137,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

