Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.90. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

