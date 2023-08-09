Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday.

Danaos Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DAC traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 178,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,816. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.75 million. Danaos had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 28.77 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Danaos

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 40.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

