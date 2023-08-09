Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,437,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,170. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $8,293,943.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,588,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,103,930.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,002,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $8,293,943.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,588,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,313 shares of company stock valued at $68,917,419. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Datadog by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

