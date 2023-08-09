DataHighway Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $18.33 million and approximately $20,017.50 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.57140215 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,262.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars.

