DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of DBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of DBS Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28. DBS Group has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3798 dividend. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

