DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of DBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
DBS Group Stock Performance
DBS Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3798 dividend. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.
About DBS Group
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
Read More
