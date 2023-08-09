Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.09. 1,344,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,600. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

