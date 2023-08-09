Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Delek US has a payout ratio of 75.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Delek US to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Shares of DK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Delek US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

