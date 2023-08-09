Delek US (NYSE:DK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 734,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

