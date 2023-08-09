Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Announces Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. 1,325,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,576. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $39.43.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $49,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $49,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock worth $681,027. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
