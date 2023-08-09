Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Announces Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. 1,325,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,576. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $49,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $49,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock worth $681,027. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.