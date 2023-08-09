Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.83, but opened at $28.31. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 268,868 shares traded.

The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $681,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.31.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

