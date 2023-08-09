Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of George Weston in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $12.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.22. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 21.41%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.33.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WN stock opened at C$151.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$153.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$165.49. The company has a market cap of C$21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$138.77 and a 12-month high of C$183.92.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

