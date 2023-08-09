Desjardins Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.29. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE RY opened at $95.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,196,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,058,000 after buying an additional 2,029,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,411,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.