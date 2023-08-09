Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $398.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $392.00 to $398.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

DE traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.37. 298,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

