Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $40.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

WMG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. 541,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Warner Music Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

