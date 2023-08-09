Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $206.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.46.

NYSE EL traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.19. 2,777,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.50. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $165.59 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

