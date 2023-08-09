Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DHIL traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $509.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $154.24 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 34.88% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

