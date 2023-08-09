Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Shares of Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Digital China Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

