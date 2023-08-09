Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $141-$149 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.15 million.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 662,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $933.70 million, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Digital Turbine had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $140.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Mkm downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,229.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

