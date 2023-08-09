DigitalOcean’s (DOCN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCN. Barclays increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,239. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,606,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 102.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $2,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

