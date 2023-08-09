Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Cut by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 89,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

