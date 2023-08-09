Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DIN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIN stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $903.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,072,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

