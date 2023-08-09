Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Benchmark

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

DIOD stock traded down $6.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 101,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,487. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. Diodes has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,498,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $180,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,498,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Diodes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

