Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Diodes updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Diodes Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of DIOD traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 525,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,120. Diodes has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.91. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $822,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 98.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 57.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

