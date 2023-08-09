Direct Digital (DRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Direct Digital to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Direct Digital had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. On average, analysts expect Direct Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRCT opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

