DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DISH. Citigroup cut shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. 16,804,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.83. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,832.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,832.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2,331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

