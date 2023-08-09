DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Northland Securities

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DCGO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday.

DocGo stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 0.88. DocGo has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). DocGo had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,063 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,387,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocGo by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after buying an additional 272,950 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 113,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DocGo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocGo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 94,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

