Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $25.59. Doximity shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 5,334,398 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301 over the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Doximity by 12,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

