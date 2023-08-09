DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,218,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $4,798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in DraftKings by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 18.6% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

