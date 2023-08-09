Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DFH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFH stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 547,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,316. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $942.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.74 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 15.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Articles

