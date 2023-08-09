Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

DRM traded down C$0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 98,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,163. The stock has a market cap of C$825.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of C$19.49 and a one year high of C$33.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.13.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.20 million for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 43.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited will post 1.0247976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

