Dril-Quip, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dril-Quip’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DRQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Dril-Quip Stock Down 1.2 %

DRQ opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

