Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DBX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,030,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $12,901,259.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $12,901,259.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,997,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 720,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,305,746. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

