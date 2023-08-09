Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.5% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $605,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.42. 677,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,905. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

