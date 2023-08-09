Dutch Bros’ (BROS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 7,595,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,766. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -471.29 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $197.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

