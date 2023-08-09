Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 94,416 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Graphic Packaging worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,915. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.