Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,770 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Texas Roadhouse worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

TXRH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.78. 492,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.45.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

