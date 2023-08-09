Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,753 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of FirstService worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FirstService by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in FirstService by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSV. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Shares of FSV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.78. The company had a trading volume of 77,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,883. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $163.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.11.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

