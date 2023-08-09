Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,338 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

DUK stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,210. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

