Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $11.50 Million Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,386,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,998,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,394.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.21. 902,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,501. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

