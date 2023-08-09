Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,561 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $4,964,167.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $348,336.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $4,964,167.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,390.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,054 shares of company stock worth $13,153,849. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 518,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.