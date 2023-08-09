Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $219.31 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,203 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises about 1.3% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.49% of MarketAxess worth $219,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 5,338.9% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 75.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MKTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.10.

MarketAxess stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,590. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.68. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

