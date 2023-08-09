Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $42.96 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Datadog worth $42,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $43,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.79.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $6,155,858.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 288,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $6,155,858.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,313 shares of company stock worth $68,917,419. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $19.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.42. 16,592,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,973. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -316.99 and a beta of 0.95.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

