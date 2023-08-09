Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 192.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,830 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,979,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,117,000 after acquiring an additional 528,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,822 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 146,242 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $32,928,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,960,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,916,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,417,714 shares of company stock worth $155,495,394. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,359. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 1.93.

OSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

