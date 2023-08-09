Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of ChampionX worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,206 shares of company stock worth $7,498,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ChampionX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.