Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,941 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,941 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.11. The stock had a trading volume of 106,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $112.39.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

