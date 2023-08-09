Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 316,294 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316,294 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $37,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.59. 243,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

