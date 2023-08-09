Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $106,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $372,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,136 shares of company stock worth $3,741,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Trading Up 0.1 %

Seagen stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,347. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

